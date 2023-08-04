Sources close to the deal think ‘world-class’ player is ‘likely’ to join Arsenal now

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign David Raya this month, and the Gunners’ chances of signing him reportedly look good.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have had an excellent transfer window so far. They’ve signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, who are all incredible additions to their side.

Now, Arsenal‘s focus is reportedly on Brentford star Raya, and The Telegraph has shared the latest.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

David Raya is much more likely to join Arsenal than Bayern Munich

Nobody really expected Arsenal to make a move for a new goalkeeper in this window, but David Raya has been heavily linked over the last few weeks.

The Gunners already have Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner. The Englishman is a fantastic goalkeeper, while the latter is more than a decent backup.

That, many felt, is enough options for Arsenal heading into the new season, but Arteta seems to disagree with that assessment and is really keen to bring in an upgrade on Turner.

That man could be David Raya, and the report says Arsenal are in a great position.

Bayern Munich are reportedly still pushing to sign the Brentford goalkeeper and are trying to convince him to move to the Bundesliga. But, the Spaniard’s preference is to stay in England.

Sources close to the deal have reportedly told the outlet that Raya is ‘much more likely’ to join Arsenal now.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Gunners have bid for him

Fabrizio Romano revealed last night on X/Twitter that Arsenal have tabled their opening offer for Raya.

The Gunners reportedly lodged a £23 million bid to sign him, £20 million of which is the guaranteed sum Brentford will receive if they choose to accept that bid.

The Bees haven’t responded at the time of writing, but it is likely that the bid will be turned down. Thomas Frank has publicly slapped a £40 million price tag on his goalkeeper – Edu’s bid is not even close to that figure.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming days, but Arsenal definitely seem serious in their pursuit of the ‘world-class‘ Spanish goalkeeper.