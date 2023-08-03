Arsenal have just launched £23m bid for ‘world-class’ player – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have been linked with Brentford’s David Raya in recent days.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has just provided a big update regarding the Gunners’ pursuit of the goalkeeper.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to claim that Arsenal have just submitted an opening bid for Raya.

Apparently, the Gunners have bid £20million up front, plus £3million in add-ons.

In addition, Raya has reportedly told Brentford that he wants to move to Arsenal.

Personal terms have already been agreed, added Romano.

Our view

Well, this is really exciting news for Arsenal, who could potential have two world-class keepers at their disposal by September.

Obviously we all know what Aaron Ramsdale is capable of. He’s been amazing for the Gunners and is only just beginning.

However, having strong competition in the form of Raya would increase Arsenal’s strength in depth no end in between the sticks.

Even better, Arsenal would be signing a player that Tottenham really wanted, but ended up dropping out of the race.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days, maybe even hours. But this is definitely exciting news regarding the ‘world-class‘ stopper.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be buzzing over the prospect of signing Raya. Not to mention £23million would be an absolute bargain.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Obviously we need to see what the Bees’ response is. A first bid is usually a case of testing the waters.

The Gunners have been cooking in the summer transfer window, with three top signings under their belt so far.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all joined the Gunners over the past few weeks.

There’s still a month to go, so let’s see what Arsenal can pull out of the hat.