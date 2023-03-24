Sources at Tottenham don't believe there's a case for sacking Conte without a pay-off











Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is reportedly on the brink of the sack – but there is apparently little chance of him being dismissed without a pay-off.

The fate of the Spurs boss is still a hot topic. He is reportedly a target for four Italian clubs in the wake of his outburst last weekend.

The Italian raged after seeing his side draw 3-3 with Southampton.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He let rip at his players, after they were 3-1 up and seemingly in a good place to close the game out.

Conte took aim at the players and also spoke about the culture at the club.

Supposedly, he did clarify to the board that he was only targeting the players in his outburst.

Conte remains Spurs’ head coach for now, and the Telegraph have tonight provided some more information about the situation, relating to a potential sacking without compensation.

They report that Spurs sources do not believe the club have a strong case to get rid of Conte for any alleged breach of contract with no compensation, despite his criticism of the squad.

Conte’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season (there is an option to extend by 12 months). He would be due almost £4 million if Tottenham sack him during the international break.

Supposedly, he will not walk away and forego potential compensation.

Spurs were never likely to be able to sack Conte without paying him any compensation.

Not everyone has agreed with what he said or the way he said it.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But it’s hard to believe his comments would have resulted in any breach of contract.

Tottenham will either have to stick with Conte until the end of the season. Or fork out now to remove him.

Potentially, this might be why there have been no developments in the past couple of days.