Four clubs interested in Antonio Conte as he nears Tottenham sack











Antonio Conte looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this week after he launched a stunning attack on his players over the weekend.

The Italian boss labelled his players as ‘selfish’ after they threw away a 3-1 lead at Southampton, while he also criticised the culture at Tottenham.

The Telegraph reported on Monday that Spurs are set to part ways with Conte after his outburst and use the international break as an opportunity to weigh up their managerial options.

But Conte’s scathing attack clearly hasn’t put off any potential suitors, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan and Roma all hold an interest in hiring him.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Four clubs want to hire Conte

The Italian outlet claims, as relayed by Sport Witness, that Conte is nearing the exit door at Spurs.

Juventus could return for Conte over the summer, with doubts surrounding Massimiliano Allegri’s future at the club.

Of course, Conte enjoyed a successful spell in Turin during the early stages of his career and they remain fond of his work after leaving the club.

The outlet notes that Conte’s desire to return to Juve is no ‘mystery’ and they would be keen on a reunion.

Another one of Conte’s former clubs, Inter Milan, are also interested in rehiring him, with the outlet stating that the possibility ‘cannot be ruled out’.

But as Inter are currently struggling financially, they may find it difficult to relieve Simone Inzaghi of his duties at the San Siro.

AC Milan and Roma could also be options for Conte, despite the fact that Stefano Pioli delivered a Scudetto to the San Siro last season.

With Milan battling for a top-four finish, they see Conte as an ‘opportunity’ should they decide to part ways with Pioli.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Roma would like to keep Jose Mourinho at the club, but due to inconsistent form on the pitch, his job isn’t completely secure.

The former Tottenham boss is set for talks with the owners about the project and whether they are prepared to back him in the transfer market.

Of course, Conte would want similar guarantees but if Mourinho does depart this summer, Rome could be a real option for the Italian.

Conte has made it clear that he wishes to return to Italy in the future, even before his explosive rant over the weekend.

It’s been a difficult year for him on a personal level and it seems that he will be heading back to his homeland ahead of schedule.

