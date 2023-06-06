‘Sources are categorical’: Journalist says he keeps being told Liverpool won’t sign ‘special’ player











Youri Tielemans will not be signing for Liverpool this summer.

Graeme Bailey claimed last week that the Belgian is a player that the Reds absolutely love as they search for midfield reinforcements, but Ben Jacobs has heard a different story to say the least.

Indeed, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs stated that he’s heard that Tielemans will definitely not be signing for the Reds.

The reporter says that his sources connected to Anfield have been categorical that Tielemans is not a target, claiming that there’s no way the Leicester star ends up on Merseyside.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tielemans not a target

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘special’ player.

“There is interest in Turkey, but the player would prefer to stay in the Premier League. Tielemans will not be going to Liverpool, I can say that categorically, just to repeat too, Caicedo will not be going to Liverpool, they don’t see value in anything £70m+. It’s a no for Tielemans and a no for Caicedo, sources are categorical on that,” Jacobs said.

Good deal to be had

Liverpool may not be going for Tielemans, but whoever does sign him is going to get a fantastic deal.

Make no mistake about it, Tielemans is a fantastic player. His levels have dropped over the past 18 months, but a fully fit and motivated Tielemans is one of the best playmakers in the Premier League.

To make it even better, he’d be available on a free transfer, and while Liverpool may not be too keen, for many clubs this is a deal that will be too good to turn down.

Tielemans is certainly a player to keep an eye on as the transfer window draws closer and closer.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

