‘Someone said to me earlier’: David Ornstein shares what he’s now been told about Mo Salah and Liverpool

Mo Salah is the subject of a huge bid from Saudi Arabia as the deadline hurtles towards a close in England this evening.

Al-Ittihad are thought to have put up around £100m rising to £150m. That bid has been rejected but there are claims another bid of around £175m and possibly even £200m will be coming along.

Salah is the most wanted player over in Saudi. He is lauded in the Middle-East.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Liverpool not panicking about Al-Ittihad offer for Mo Salah

However, speaking on a live broadcast for The Athletic, David Ornstein has said that as of now, there is no encouragement from Liverpool so right now, it won’t matter what sort of fee the Saudi Pro League goes to for Salah.

“I think the Saudi Pro League have been relatively restrained on fees it’s more the salaries that have gone wild. I don’t think it’s realistic to expect them to go for a 31-year-old old, two years left on his contract, as much as they want Mo Salah I don’t imagine they’ll go up to the £200m mark,” Ornstein said.

“Someone said to me earlier if Liverpool had countered then the Saudi Pro League would have seen that as encouragement and gone straight back in with say £150m and gone even higher. But there is no encouragement, so you could go higher, £175-200m, and you still don’t know if you’ll get any positivity.”

Salah is expected to consider the offer to go to Saudi if Liverpool do accept a bid. He is expected to earn huge wages and if Liverpool do buckle, will more than likely move on.