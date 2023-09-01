Sky Sports now shares huge £200m update, amid Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia links

Liverpool are battling to keep hold of star player Mo Salah, amid interest and bids coming in from the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad have reportedly offered around £150m for Salah today and while that offer has been rejected, it’s believed another bigger offer will be coming soon.

Salah is happy at Liverpool but is believed to be open to moving to Saudi if Liverpool do accept the bid.

And according to Sky Sports, things could heat up further with Al-Ittihad apparently willing to go to £200m in order to land Salah.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Updating their live blog with info on Salah, Sky Sports have claimed that the Saudi side are willing to go to a world record fee of £200m to ensure Salah gets over the line.

“One source has told Sky Sports News that Al Ittihad are prepared to go to £200m to sign Mohamed Salah. They’ve had a bid worth £150m rejected and Liverpool say he’s not for sale,” Sky wrote.

Salah is expected to be offered a huge wage and image rights package to make the move if Liverpool do indeed accept a bid.

In the end, it could well just be a case that money talks and Salah will, eventually, end up in Saudi.