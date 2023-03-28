Some Tottenham players believe Antonio Conte's regime has been reason for Heung-min Son's decline











Antonio Conte left his post as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Sunday night – and information is now coming out about what life was like behind the scenes, including how his training sessions might have really affected Heung-min Son.

The Italian has departed as has been widely expected following his outburst after the 3-3 draw with Southampton before the international break.

Conte gave both barrels to his players, after they let slip a two-goal lead.

Daniel Levy took the decision to remove Conte, and a statement from the chairman read: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

The lack of a personal thank you to Conte suggests the parting of ways was not particularly amicable.

ESPN have today provided an interesting report about what it was like at Tottenham under the 53-year-old.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, things were seemingly never plain sailing during his 16 months at the club.

One of the most interesting parts of the article is the claim that ‘team sources told ESPN that he was alarmed at the level of conditioning he witnessed upon arrival’.

Conte supposedly introduced a gruelling regime, which featured multiple double sessions each week.

Later in the article, there is some information on £22 million star Heung-min Son, who has been far from the his usual world-class level this season.

Apparently, a number of Tottenham players believe Conte’s training regime has been a ‘significant factor’ in his decline.

Fans are hoping he will improve after the international break. Former South Korea international Ji-sung Park believes that will be the case.

This is a very interesting report about life at Tottenham under Conte.

Son is Spurs’ second-best player behind Harry Kane and has been an absolutely superb player down the years.

But this term he has been far from his usual world-class level. He has looked jaded at times, and it does seem he has struggled with Conte’s regime.

But he isn’t the only one, and that probably means the approach hasn’t been right.

Conte was right to seek to improve the conditioning over his players.

But he might just have gone overboard. The suggestion he would hold training sessions on the morning of games is a difficult one to understand.