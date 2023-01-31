Some staff at Elland Road now want Leeds to sell 'amazing' player on deadline day - journalist











Some Leeds United staff think the club should sell Jack Harrison before the transfer window slams shut on deadline day.

That is according to the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse at 8.08am on their transfer liveblog, who says the situation is complex.

Harrison has under 18 months left on his contract and interest from Leicester, who are of course also in the relegation battle with Leeds.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Some Leeds staff want to sell Harrison on Deadline Day

From Harrison’s point of view, that represents a choice between two clubs who should have enough to beat the drop and do not want to be at that end of the table.

For Leeds, it represents a decision over whether to potentially strengthen a relegation rival on the final day of the transfer window.

And it should be noted that the report also says that some at Leeds want to keep hold of the winger, despite his contract situation.

It would seem like a risk for Leeds to get rid of an established Premier League goal threat and creator at this stage, especially if they did not bring anyone else in.

But if they get an indication that the ‘amazing‘ Harrison won’t sign a new deal, his transfer value is only going to keep going down from here.

It is an interesting call, and it seems that both Leicester and Leeds will be busy today so that is one to watch as the day wears on.