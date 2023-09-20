Some Liverpool players now joke that ‘quality’ 24-year-old is Jurgen Klopp’s son

Some Liverpool players have started joking that Jurgen Klopp is new signing Alexis Mac Allister’s dad.

The Argentinian was speaking about his start at Anfield in an interview with La Nacion.

Liverpool were delighted that they managed to sign the ‘quality’ World Cup winner at the start of the summer transfer window.

He was available for £35m due to a release clause in his contract that ended up looking like a bargain considering the other business done in the Premier League.

However, the turnover of players in the Liverpool squad haven’t benefitted Alexis Mac Allister.

He’s ended up playing in a deeper role than he probably first imagined at Liverpool.

At Brighton, he did sometimes play in front of the back four, but that was typically alongside another more defensive-minded player.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t had the opportunity to do that with Mac Allister so far, with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch still adapting to their new club and Stefan Bajcetic not yet fully fit.

Mac Allister remains in the team though, meaning some Liverpool players have started joking that Klopp is his dad.

In particular, his selection last weekend raised some eyebrows, especially when he was withdrawn at half-time.

Asked about his relationship with his manager, Mac Allister said: “Well, now they’ve got me on point because the last game we came back from the national team I was the only South American who played; well, Ali (for Alisson Becker) was also a goalkeeper, but he hadn’t played in Brazil.

“And Lucho (Díaz) and Darwin (Núñez) were on the bench. So they told me that he’s my dad, that he can’t take me off, that I’d played every game and that’s how they drove me crazy.

“But beyond the joke, the relationship is spectacular, he’s a person that I respect, that I respect a lot and I hope he continues like that and that I can continue to learn from him on the pitch.”

Mac Allister looked leggy against Wolves and it’s no wonder his fellow outfield South Americans started on the bench.

However, the fact Klopp started Mac Allister and not the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez will be wearing the dad jokes have come from.

Had Bajcetic or Thiago Alcantara been fully fit, then he might have started the 24-year-old on the bench as well.