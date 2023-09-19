Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 on Saturday, but, if we’re being honest, the scoreline doesn’t reflect the way the game panned out.

The Merseyside club were, in all truthfulness, battered by Wolves in the first-half, and, on another day, they would’ve gone in at half-time 3-0 down.

Luckily, Wolves’ wastefulness kept the Reds in the game, and at half-time, Jurgen Klopp was able to make the necessary changes to turn the tide in his side’s favour.

One player who made way at half-time was Alexis Mac Allister, and it’s fair to say that he didn’t have the best of games against Wolves.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Don Hutchison has picked Mac Allister’s performance apart, claiming that the Argentine continuously gave the ball away and appeared to have no rhythm.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mac Allister was off it

Hutchison gave his verdict on the former Brighton midfielder

“You saw that in the first-half performance. The amount of times Alexis Mac Allister was giving the ball away. He had no rhythm and it was like ‘just get us to half-time’. The second half was so much better,” Hutchison said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Can’t blame him

As poor as Mac Allister was at the weekend, it’s hard to truly blame him for his performance against Wolves.

Sadly, Liverpool’s schedule played a massive part here. Mac Allister had a flight back from South America earlier this week, and a combination of an early kick-off, jetlag and fatigue surely played some sort of part here.

We’ve seen enough evidence that Mac Allister is a quality player who should thrive at Liverpool, so we’re going to put this down as a one-off.