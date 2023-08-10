Right at the beginning of the summer it was reported that Ivan Perisic would be on his way out of Tottenham.

The wing-back was reportedly set to return to Croatia with Hajduk Split, and it looked as though it was just a matter of time before time was called on his Tottenham career.

However, here we are just a few days away from the start of the season and Perisic is still in the building.

According to Mike McGrath, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham are having issues in terms of shifting Perisic due to his wages, stating that if Tottenham want to let him go they may have to pay him off.

Perisic would need paying off

McGrath shared what he knows about the ‘amazing’ player.

“Perisic would be in my squad every week if I was manager. I would be reluctant to let him go, but at the start of the window it was more like he wanted to go himself. To cover those wages would not be easy for another club, that would probably involve some kind of severance and you don’t want to be giving money away either if he can stay in the squad. It hasn’t happened so far, but maybe it might if we get down the line and Spurs really need to trim that squad,” McGrath said.

Keep him

Spurs would have to pay Perisic off to get rid of him, and at that point, we can’t help but think that it’s worth keeping him around.

At the end of the day, he’s not a bad player. Yes, he doesn’t necessarily fit into this team in a natural position, but he provides adequate cover at full-back and on the wings.

Perisic is an experienced player with a calm head, he’s someone who could really help Spurs this season and, in our view, they should keep hold of him.