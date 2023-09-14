Some football agents believe that the deal to bring James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur was the best transfer of the summer.

A report from The Athletic surveyed 20 football agents after a manic summer of movement in the Premier League.

England top flight clubs managed to spend an incredible £2.36bn in the latest transfer window.

The spending in the Premier League trumped what every other competition in the world spent by quite some distance.

No one managed to match Chelsea’s incredible spending spree as they managed to spend nearly £400m.

Tottenham were also one of the biggest spenders in the league, although they also sold Harry Kane for a huge sum to offset those incomings.

They weren’t helped by the fact that Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski’s loan deals were made permanent at the start of the window.

However, many football agents believe that Tottenham’s signing of James Maddison was the best piece of business in the league.

Ange Postecoglou has already admitted he was delighted to bring in the 26-year-old.

He’s hit the ground running in North London, averaging a goal contribution every game so far in the league.

The report from The Athletic shared how who the agents they asked thought was the best signing of the summer.

James Maddison came out on top, being selected by nearly half of the participants.

North London rivals Arsenal’s deal to sign Declan Rice came second, followed by Jude Bellingham joining Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich also featured on the list.

Maddison wasn’t the only Tottenham player that the agents thought was a good deal.

Defender Micky Van de Ven also received a vote and the young centre-back has quietly gone under the radar with his performances.

Spurs certainly benefitted from doing the Maddison deal so early in the window.

The £40m fee they spent looks like a steal when compared to the other fees paid for midfielders this summer.

He’s exactly the right player for Postecoglou’s system as he’s already proven this season.