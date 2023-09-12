‘Oh absolutely’: Ange Postecoglou says there’s so much more to come from Spurs player who’s been ‘outstanding’

Ange Postecoglou has lauded James Maddison and insisted that there is even more to come from the Tottenham Hotspur star following his summer move.

Postecoglou was speaking on talkSPORT (broadcast on 12/9; 11:42) with the England international making an outstanding start to life in North London.

James Maddison has proved to be an amazing signing for Tottenham. He arrived off the back of a largely superb spell with Leicester City. And he has kicked on with Spurs.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and contributed two assists in the Premier League. And he has taken little time to hit the ground running, quickly becoming the co-vice-captain alongside Cristian Romero.

Postecoglou says there’s more to come from Maddison

In such a chaotic summer across the Premier League, Tottenham signing Maddison for £40 million has to be considered a massive bargain – despite what Postecoglou may have previously said.

But Postecoglou believes that there is even more to come from the attacking midfielder.

“Oh absolutely. When you talk about support I’ve had since I got the role, we signed James pretty early on in the piece, which is great for me,” he told talkSPORT. “We had competition from other clubs for him.

“The club backed me early on to bring him in. I think what you’ve seen so far is we’ve gained a player with outstanding ability, but also somebody’s who’s very, very driven to bring success to this football club.

“And when you get both – sometimes you get players at different stages of their careers – but for James, and for the club, I think it’s perfect timing because he’s coming to make an impact. Not just for himself individually, because he’s already done that as an individual, he wants to make an impact for this football club.”

Certainly, Tottenham signing Maddison has to be one of the best bits of business any Premier League side did this past summer.

Of course, we are in the very early stages of the new season. And it is a challenge to not get a little carried away based on the start Spurs have made.

But Maddison is proven in the Premier League. There is absolutely no reason why he cannot sustain this form over a prolonged period – provided that he stays fit and free of injury.

And it is a similar story across the field right now. Postecoglou has got so many Tottenham players playing so, so well in the opening games.

The likes of Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma look to be back to their best. And players such as Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie have been superb so far.

So Tottenham definitely have the potential to kick on and achieve something special this season.