‘Sold it to me’: ‘Electric’ winger shares what convinced him to leave Aston Villa this summer

Jaden Philogene left Aston Villa this summer transfer window and he has finally spoken out after leaving the club.

Aston Villa had a very busy transfer window. It saw many players join the club and also saw some players depart as well.

One of them was Philogene. The 21 year-old left-winger left Villa for Championship side Hull City for around £5million.

Now, the attacker has finally spoken out about his departure and also shared why he moved to Hull this summer.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Jaden Philogene discusses moving to Hull

With Villa now battling in Europe and the top half of the Premier League, it was always going to be hard for some of the younger stars to burst into the side.

Speaking about why he left, Philogene said: “The manager, Liam (Rosenior), the way these guys play football sold it to me. He showed me where I can play and it suits my style of football. It all played a part to get me where I am now.

“I know what it’s like to be in a relegation battle, I know what the Championship’s all about and I’ve got to bring all of that here to Hull.”

It is good to see that Philogene was happy to make the move in order to play more football, despite it being in a division below.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

It is also good to see that the ‘electric‘ player was sold by the way that Hull plays. It will be interesting to see if he can have a big impact at Hull this season.

For Villa, it was probably the best time to allow the 21 year-old to leave. They got some very good money for him and can use that elsewhere.