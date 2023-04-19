Sol Campbell was a 'surprise guest' at Arsenal training today











Arsenal legend Sol Campbell was spotted in training alongside the likes of Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka.

In a post shared on Twitter by the club’s official account, Campbell was seen catching up with some of club’s current crop.

Arsenal have seven huge games on the horizon, starting on Friday.

They welcome bottom of the table Southampton to the Emirates as they play ahead of Manchester City this weekend.

Despite their league position, the Saints can’t be underestimated.

They have already beaten Arsenal’s title rivals this season, comfortably defeating them in the EFL Cup under previous manager Nathan Jones.

Since then, they’ve picked up just two points from their previous six matches.

However, they did travel to Old Trafford and hold Erik ten Hag’s side to a 0-0 draw.

After back-to-back draws of their old, Arsenal will know they have to bounce back to keep their title hopes alive.

Campbell would have shared that sentiment on his visit to the Arsenal training ground, although it’s unlikely they needed reminding.

Given Mikel Arteta’s current dilemma at centre-back, he may wish he had a prime Campbell at his disposal right now.

Campbell visit Arsenal training ground

Arsenal’s official Twitter shared several photos of Campbell with the likes of Arteta, Saka and Edu.

They used the caption, ‘A surprise guest at training’ next to an emoji with starry eyes.

Campbell managed to win two Premier League titles during his time with the Gunners, something the current squad would love to emulate now.

Although they’re unlikely to achieve the same feat as The Invincibles, right now any silverware would be welcomed.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping he can deploy Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back once again on Friday.

He was unavailable against West Ham, but admitted he wasn’t worried about his injury.

All eyes will also be on whether William Saliba can make a miraculous recovery.

Rob Holding has been used in his place, but their performances have dipped slightly in the Frenchman’s absence.

If Arsenal can extend the lead to seven points again, it may have a psychological effect on Manchester City.

That will be the hope anyway, after they have dropped points twice in succession after playing later in the weekend compared to their rivals.

