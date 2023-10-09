‘So influential’: Simon Donnelly suggests Celtic’s players are all happier when 25-year-old starts

The return of Cameron Carter-Vickers to the Celtic first team was met with a huge roar of approval from the Celtic fans on Wednesday night.

The US defender had been out injured with a hamstring issue and has missed much of the start of the new season under Brendan Rodgers.

But when he finally made an appearance in the Champions League fixture, the Celtic fans let him know under no uncertain terms how they felt about his return.

The Celtic fans know exactly what he brings to the team and former Hoops hero, Simon Donnelly, has said that the players also look a lot happier when the US international is in the side.

Donnelly said [Official Celtic FC Podcast], “He’s so influential. The time he has been at the club, he’s been a rock there with Starfelt last year, the defence was superb.

“He’ll now have to experience different centre-backs with, obviously, [Carl] Starfelt leaving the club.

“But for Carter-Vickers, he is such a big player. And I think it gives the boys around about him a boost as well.

“The two full-backs, even the experience of Joe Hart and the midfielders. Speaking from experience when important players come back that have been such an important member of your team, you get a lift from that as well.

“Seeing him back today, another 70 minutes. Quite a calm 70 minutes for him, that gives everybody within the team a boost and as you have seen, the fans react to that other night with him coming on.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Carter-Vickers has barely put a foot wrong since signing for Celtic. In fact, I would go as far as to say that his slip against Lazio is the only real genuine error he has made since joining two seasons ago.

He has been formidable in the heart of the Hoops’ defence. And it was clear at the end of last season just how much Celtic missed him when they slumped to two defeats against Hibs and Rangers when he was out with his knee injury.

Luckily for Celtic, Liam Scales has been a stalwart in the heart of the Celtic defence as Brendan Rodgers’ men remain unbeaten in the SPFL.

Now that Carter-Vickers is back, it gives Celtic’s chances in Europe a huge boost as well as fortifying their place as the dominant force in Scottish football.

