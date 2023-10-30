‘So good’: BBC pundit says £60m Liverpool player just has so much ability

Liverpool’s season continued to flourish yesterday as they cruised past Nottingham Forest to keep pace at the top of the table.

The Reds produced on a difficult day due to the news around Luis Diaz, as goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah ensured the three points.

Once again, new signing Dominik Szoboszlai was heavily involved in the game and goals, grabbing two assists to continue his fine form.

And speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Nedum Onuoha was full of praise for the 23-year-old.

Dominik Szoboszlai impresses Nedum Onuoha with Liverpool form

Speaking on the pod, Onuoha praised the Reds’ recruitment in general, before lauding the specific signing of Szoboszlai.

“The recruitment has been spot on. Dominik Szoboszlai is such a good footballer. Like I can’t stress it enough,” Onuoha said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

“There are times when I see him, [Alexis] Mac Allister and so on and the way they manipulate the ball, the passing and as Jurgen Klopp said there, the joy that he has in playing football.

“I wish it was infectious the way you can take some of their ability but instead we just have to watch them. He’s so good. He’s a great signing for them, it seems like the fans at Liverpool love him and I think for neutrals if you watch him play, you can only dream of having that sort of ability.”

Szoboszlai one of the signings of the summer

We’ve heard his name mentioned for a number of years now in transfer windows and now he’s finally here, we can see why the hype was there.

Szoboszlai has been an inspired signing by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. Even though he’s been here only a matter of months, he has shown his quality in abundance.

Against Forest, the Hungarian looked a cut above everyone else at times and those sorts of performances will take Liverpool a long way.

The Reds are just three points off the top of the table and with Szoboszlai producing like he is, can easily close that gap between now and January.