Jordan Henderson reacts after seeing what Diogo Jota did during Liverpool v Forest today

Liverpool might have cruised past Nottingham Forest today at Anfield but there were bigger things at play outside of football.

The news of Luiz Diaz’s parents being taken in Colombia shocked both Liverpool and the footballing world in the hours prior to kick off. Indeed, Diaz removed himself from the game to try and pursue some relief for his loved ones.

Of course, when it came to the game, Liverpool had to take care of business and they did that with aplomb, winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Jota, Nunez and Salah.

And after Jota had held up the Diaz shirt after scoring the opener, former Reds skipper Jordan Henderson reacted in kind to the Portuguese forward’s Instagram post.

Jordan Henderson reacts to Diogo Jota celebration for Luis Diaz

Jota had taken to Instagram after the game to show his support for Diaz by posting a photo of the celebration with the caption of ‘You’ll never walk alone’.

And down in the comments, former skipper Henderson showed his love for the situation as well.

Henderson message to Jota (@Diogoj_18, META, Instagram 2023)

Henderson clearly still has an affinity for his former club as it’s not the first time this year he’s been in the comments of his ex-teammates.

One must wonder if the England midfielder is missing Anfield a bit.

Jota shows his class

This was a classy statement from Diogo Jota and one that resonated with the fans and his manager.

For Luis Diaz, he is currently living a nightmare so to see the support of his teammates, past and present, will be of some comfort.

Liverpool are clearly a tight-knit group right now and everyone there will be praying for Diaz to get the news he wants in the coming hours.

In terms of the football, it was business as usual.

Liverpool look superb this season and at the moment, have to be considered as genuine title contenders.