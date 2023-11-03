‘So fast’: William Saliba says Arsenal have a £6m player who’s absolutely rapid

Arsenal star William Saliba has compared Gabriel Martinelli to an Audi RS6.

The Gunners have had a decent start to the new season. They are unbeaten in the Premier League and are second in the table right now, and Saliba and Martinelli have been key for Mikel Arteta‘s side. The latter’s speed is one of his biggest assets.

William Saliba says Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli is ‘so fast’

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian club Ituano in 2019 for just £6 million (Goal).

Not many people knew about the talented forward when he first arrived, but he became a fan favourite at the Emirates right after his debut.

Martinelli has come a long way since 2019, but the one attribute that still stands out is his extraordinary pace. He is absolutely rapid.

In a segment with Prime Video Sport this week, Arsenal star William Saliba, who is often called a ‘Rolls-Royce‘ defender, was asked to compare some of his teammates to different sports cars.

When he had to pick one for Martinelli, the Frenchman said: “Audi RS6. So fast, so fast.”

Arsenal need Martinelli at his best

Gabriel Martinelli has had a difficult start to the season at Arsenal.

The Brazil international has missed five games in all competitions due to an injury, but he announced his return in style with a winner against Manchester City.

Martinelli has done fairly well since, scoring a lovely goal against Sevilla in the Champions League. However, he’s still not quite at his best.

Arsenal need Martinelli to be as good as he was this time last year. His pace and finishing make him a huge asset, and if he starts firing to his full potential, the Gunners will have every chance of going all the way in the Premier League title race.