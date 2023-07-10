Slot now wants to sign ‘exceptional’ £27m forward who Tottenham turned down this summer

Arne Slot is looking to capitalise on Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to not sign Arnaut Danjuma, with Feyenoord eyeing a loan deal for the forward this summer.

That is according to a report from De Telegraaf, which notes that the Feyenoord boss believes that the Dutchman is the perfect player for his system.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

It appears that Spurs will not have Arnaut Danjuma in their ranks next season. The 26-year-old was signed on loan during the January transfer window. However, the move never worked out for either party.

Slot now eyeing Danjuma for Feyenoord

Reports from the Evening Standard claimed that Tottenham had the chance to sign Danjuma permanently for £27 million before opting against the move.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Obviously, that will come as no surprise to some. But the change of management in North London this summer perhaps opened the door for a move to be considered once again.

However, it seems that Danjuma will indeed not be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next year. And that could present an opportunity to someone who was heavily linked with the Spurs job not too long ago.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Arne Slot was apparently Tottenham’s top target to replace Antonio Conte. However, Slot decided to stay put at De Kuip. And Spurs responded by turning to Ange Postecoglou.

De Telegraaf is now reporting that Slot wants to sign Danjuma on loan in the Netherlands.

It would be interesting to see how Danjuma would fare in the Eredivisie working with Slot. Obviously, Tottenham fans may not read too much into his form in that division if he makes the switch. But he clearly has the quality.

He is an ‘exceptional‘ player with a really good record with Villarreal. So Spurs fans would be forgiven for just keeping one eye on how he does if he gets the chance to work with Slot next season.