Report: Spurs have now decided they don't want to sign 'exceptional' forward open to deal this summer











Tottenham Hotspur are not going to take up the option to sign Arnaut Danjuma despite the forward being open to the move.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which notes that Spurs did have an opportunity to sign the Dutchman for £27 million in the upcoming transfer window.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The signing of Arnaut Danjuma proved to be a bizarre one for Tottenham. It seemed to be a coup when Spurs brought the Villarreal star in on loan as they pushed for a top-four spot.

Tottenham decide against permanent Danjuma move

However, Antonio Conte seemed to have little interest in actually using him. Eight of his nine Premier League appearances came once the Italian had departed.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Reports from Football London recently suggested that Danjuma was open to staying at Tottenham on a permanent basis. Of course, Spurs still need to appoint their new manager, so Danjuma may have wanted to keep his options open.

However, it seems that he is unlikely to return before the new boss arrives. According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have decided against signing the ‘exceptional‘ 26-year-old permanently.

Danjuma is someone who has had a decent goalscoring record for a few clubs now. And there may be some Tottenham fans who are disappointed to hear that he will not be staying before he has had a real chance to prove himself.

But Spurs probably feel that there are better ways to spend £27 million this summer. And he did not play enough to show whether that fee would have been good value for money.

It will be interesting to see whether another Premier League side now makes a move for Danjuma.