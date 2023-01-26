Sky's Sheth shares Caicedo update amid Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool links











Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with Moises Caicedo in recent weeks.

And with just a few days left of the January transfer window, the Blues, the Gunners and the Reds are apparently still keen.

Earlier this week, Romano urged Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool fans to “keep an eye” on the Brighton star.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

“I always mention Moises Caicedo as an option for Chelsea and he’s one of the players in Chelsea’s list,” the Italian said on his YouTube channel.

“But Liverpool and Arsenal are having conversations with people close to the player, because Moises Caicedo has new agents since Monday.

“Now these clubs are exploring the conditions of the Caicedo deal but its complicated to negotiate with Brighton.

“Brighton want to keep the player, De Zerbi would love to keep the player at the club so not an easy one.

“But Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are well informed on Caicedo.”

Mikel Arteta has recently admitted that the Gunners are looking for midfield reinforcements.

Arsenal lack strength in depth beyond their starting midfielders, and Mohamed Elneny is currently injured.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds must revamp their midfield this year amid ageing legs and expiring contracts.

However, it looks as though Graham Potter’s Blues are the ones pushing hardest to sign Caicedo this month.

‘Not in the same ball-park’

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on the state of play involving the 21-year-old on Thursday evening.

“The information I have is that Chelsea are still pushing to sign Moises Caicedo in this window,” Sheth said on The Transfer Show (26/1/23, 17:15).

“One source has told me today that a transfer in January seems unlikely because the clubs are not in the same ball-park with regards to valuation.

“Brighton have no intention of selling in this window. He’s got two-and-a-half-years left on his deal.

“The best thing to do would be to cash in, in the summer.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Caicedo’s stock has risen this season, hence the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all circling now.

However, it looks unlikely that the Ecuadorian will leave this month.

The finances involved are huge. The Times recently reported that Brighton want £100million for Caicedo this summer.

The Seagulls are doing well this season and pushing for a European place, so why sanction more top players leaving mid-season?

As a transfer saga, this is likely to really kick off in the summer, and the Gunners, the Reds and the Blues will all fancy their chances.