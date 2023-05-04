Sky's Dharmesh Sheth delivers verdict on Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Julian Nagelsmann in recent weeks.

Spurs appear to be prioritising a move for the 37-year-old as Antonio Conte’s replacement.

However, discussions between Tottenham and Nagelsmann appear to have stalled of late.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to Sky Germany, Nagelsmann wants to know what the situation will be with the Sporting Director at Spurs.

Apparently, he also wants to have some semblance of control over transfers.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has given his verdict on Nagelsmann potentially joining Tottenham.

Writing on GiveMeSport, he believes that any prospective new arrivals “can’t help but be impressed” by the stadium and facilities.

However, Sheth also reckons that a lack of Champions League football next season could be a “big negative” for Nagelsmann.

Tottenham are nine points adrift of the top four, and fourth-placed Manchester United have played two games fewer than Spurs.

“It’s looking unlikely that they’re going to get top four,” said Sheth.

“So that’s a big negative as far as they’re concerned in that they won’t be able to offer him Champions League football.

“But on the flip side, when they show players and managers around the stadium and the training ground, they can’t help but be impressed.

“If they can impress Nagelsmann enough and give him plenty of reassurances about recruitment in the summer, it could be a realistic option for Tottenham to try and get Nagelsmann.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Our view

Nagelsmann is a “phenomenal” manager who’d be ideal for Tottenham.

He is a young, talented and hungry coach who would be able to stamp his mark on Spurs and grow alongside them.

Obviously there will be drawn-out discussions when it comes to such a big decision for manager and club alike.

As for the prospect of no Champions League football, that could be a blow.

Nonetheless, if Nagelsmann wants a project, one season out of the competition isn’t the be-all and end-all.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks or months. For now, Spurs have Ryan Mason in interim charge.

Hopefully Tottenham will get a new manager early on, and he can then start planning at the start of the summer.