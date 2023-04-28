‘Stumbling block’: ‘Phenomenal’ manager will lose a lot of money if he takes the Tottenham job now - pundit











Craig Burley has been discussing Julian Nagelsmann potentially heading to Tottenham.

The German manager has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs in recent weeks, but according to Burley, speaking on ESPN, there is an issue standing between Spurs and their top managerial target.

Indeed, Burley has analysed this situation, and he reckons that Nagelsmann may not be too keen to take the Tottenham job due to the fact he’s still being paid by Bayern Munich, claiming that he won’t want to leave that unrealised income on the table by taking the Tottenham job.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann could lose out

Burley gave his verdict on the ‘phenomenal‘ manager’s situation.

“To be clear, Nagelsmann is effectively on gardening leave at Bayern and this is what everyone does, they put him on gardening leave and he has a big bunce to get from Bayern, a lot of money. If he takes the Tottenham job it terminates the contract technically with Bayern, so he loses a lot of money. I don’t know what else is involved in that, but that is a stumbling block in terms of hiring Nagelsmann with how that will be compensated to him or the club or whatever,” Burley said.

Make it worth his while

If Tottenham do truly want to appoint Nagelsmann then they can’t allow this to be a stumbling block.

He may well have to forego his Bayern Munich wages if he takes another job, and, understandably, he may be hesitant to step back into management when he’s in this sort of situation.

However, if Spurs want him, they need to push as hard as they can to make this happen, and if that means paying him a lump sum to compensate his potential lost earnings from Bayern then so be it.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

