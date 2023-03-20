Sky Sports reporter shares update on Antonio Conte's future live from Tottenham's training ground today











Sky Sports reporter James Savundra has shared an update on Antonio Conte’s future live from the Tottenham Hotspur training ground this morning.

Conte’s days at Spurs seem to be numbered after his explosive rant on Saturday where he called out the players and questioned the club’s direction under Daniel Levy.

Football.London reported yesterday that Conte has indicated to the board that his comments were aimed solely at the players. But it remains unclear whether he will remain in the dugout beyond the international break.

Of course, the Italian’s contract is set to run until the end of the season and he was widely expected to part ways with Tottenham then.

But his comments after the Southampton game may just speed up that process, with Savundra claiming that the Tottenham players expect him to leave ‘sooner rather than later’.

Latest on Conte’s future

Speaking on Sky Sports News this morning, Savundra provided an update on Conte’s future from the Tottenham training ground.

“This morning, we understand that the Tottenham players expect that Antonio Conte will be leaving the football club sooner rather than later,” the Sky reporter said.

“They expect it’s only a matter of time until he leaves Tottenham. The players accept responsibility for poor performances and results. But there was a feeling that Conte overstepped the line with some of his comments after that draw against Southampton.

“Conte’s out of contract in the summer and much of this Spurs squad expect that they will be working with a new manager ahead of next season.”



Savundra was then asked if Conte or the Tottenham players will be at Hotspur Way today following their collapse at Southampton.

“Well, it’s very much business as usual here at Tottenham,” he said. “A number of the players are on international duty and the players were given two days off following that against Southampton, which was already pre-arranged.

“So, we don’t expect any players to be here today, they’ll be back at the training ground tomorrow.”

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham react to Conte’s comments, especially with the players away on international duty.

The break from Premier League football will at least give Tottenham some breathing space, but they will need to clarify Conte’s future in the coming days with speculation mounting.

As for the Spurs boss, his comments seem to have resonated with plenty of fans as he called out the players who have ultimately let three managers down over the past four-years.

But it remains to be seen whether the club will tolerate his outburst, especially as he seemed to question their success on the pitch over the past 20 years.

