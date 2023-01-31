Sky Sports reporter shares the issue which is stopping 'fantastic' player leaving Arsenal right now











Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has offered an update on Arsenal defender Cedric who could leave on loan today.

The ‘fantastic‘ Cedric has been linked with a loan move to Fulham throughout the month but it has not got over the line yet.

Sheth wrote on Twitter that the issue is over the split of the Portugal international’s wage payments for the next six months.

Sheth on Cedric

It seems that Fulham do not want to pay the full amount and there have been issues with getting that agreed, even if there have been times this month when it looked like the deal would get done.

Arsenal will not want to leave themselves short on cover, but it appears they have decided they can do without Cedric if they can make the saving on his wages.

Fulham have started to look for an alternative option at right-back, and are in talks to sign Joshua Brenet from Dutch outfit FC Twente.

That perhaps indicates a lack of confidence on their side that Cedric will get done before the transfer window slams shut.

Cedric seems a good professional, who would be a strong influence around the dressing room if he does stay, even without much gametime.

Maybe he will get matches in the Europa League when it resumes next month, but that has not really been the case so far this season.