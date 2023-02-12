Sky Reporter says Leeds fans actually inspire David De Gea to do better for Manchester United today











Leeds were beaten by Manchester United at Elland Road today as two late goals ensured there was no repeat of the midweek draw.

Marcus Rashford scored a fine header before Alejandro Garnacho tucked away in fine fashion to seal the points and send the away support into raptures.

It was a fiery atmosphere inside Elland Road. At times, it went over the mark, with certain chants from both fans taking an unsavoury turn. However, away from those unnecessary chants, there was the usual ‘banter’ from the Leeds fans towards United’s players.

One player to take plenty through the game was David De Gea. Playing in goal at Elland Road is always an experienced for an away stopper.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

And when being interviewed after the game, the Sky Sports reporter on duty noted how Leeds’ chanting at De Gea had actually inspired the Man United star and his teammates.

“Their fans getting behind them only helped them, David you in particular were getting a bit of an earful,” the Sky reporter said in post-game interviews.

Dea Gea made his 400 PL appearance and in the process, kept a clean-sheet he’ll treasure. As for the Elland Road crowd, well, it won’t be anything he’s not experienced before.

TBR’s View: Leeds fans can have an impact one way or another

Different players will react in different ways but a player of De Gea’s experience will always just take things like this with a pinch of salt.

As the Sky reporter mentions, it almost inspired De Gea to keep that clean sheet. The Spaniard was pretty much faultless throughout and you could see after how keeping a shutout was important to him.

For Leeds, they need to start winning games. It’s all well and good making the atmosphere hostile. But the team can;t win at the moment, which is making things ever more difficult.