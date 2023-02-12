Leeds vs Manchester United: Harry Maguire now makes claim about Elland Road after playing there today











Manchester United star Harry Maguire has now made a claim about Elland Road after playing against Leeds United today.

Leeds’ caretaker boss Michael Skubala took charge for his second game against Manchester United this week but couldn’t manage to pick any points in Yorkshire today.

Crysencio Summerville had a couple of good opportunities in the first-half and Leeds were once again the better side for spells during the game. But the Whites failed to take their opportunities and were punished by two late goals from Erik ten Hag’s men.

Leeds picked up an impressive 2-2 draw at Old Trafford earlier this week and they would have been hoping to make the most of their home advantage this time out.

And despite picking up a 2-0 win at Elland Road today, Maguire has claimed that it is a tough place to play at.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Maguire makes claim about Elland Road

Maguire spoke to Sky Sports after his side picked up a win in Yorkshire and admitted that it’s always difficult playing against Leeds away from home.

“Yeah of course we know coming to Elland Road it’s going to be a tough place and they’re going to have bit of momentum. It came early on in both halves,” the England international said.

“We had to dig in the second half as well but we focused and knew that our quality we come through. We had to focus and keep the ball out of our net and it’s credit to the lads that we stuck with it, the spirit and fight we shown and we know how important this victory was for our fans having not got it at Old Trafford in the week, today was about revenge and we got that.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds undoubtedly boast one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League and it’s not surprising to hear Maguire admit that it’s a tough place to play at.

Skubala will be disappointed after today’s result due to the fact his side had a brilliant chance to pick up some much-needed points.

Erik ten Hag’s side weren’t quite at the races for the majority of the game, but produced two moments of real quality through Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Show all