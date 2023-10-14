Sky Sports report suggests five-trophy manager is out of running for Rangers job

Glasgow Rangers appear to be edging into the final stages of their Ibrox managerial search.

Rangers have been looking for a new manager for just under two weeks after Michael Beale was relieved of the Ibrox reins.

Sky Sports has now put out a new report about the state of play involving Rangers and their search for a new Ibrox head coach.

They have claimed that Rangers are now going to hold further talks with Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat over the weekend.

Then, a final decision will be presented to the Ibrox board for them to sign off on an appointment, added the report.

Earlier this week, a new name started doing the rounds with regards to the Rangers job, but it looks as though he won’t be in the running.

TEAMtalk reported on Wednesday that Nenad Bjelica put his name forward and wanted a meeting with the Rangers board.

The 52-year-old five-trophy winner then dropped a hint about clubs having contacted him, as per Croatian outlet Germanika.

“On Saturday, when the news broke that I was leaving Turkey, I had some contacts with interested clubs,” he said.

“They started calling and we’ll see what happens next.”

Judging by the latest Sky Sports report, it doesn’t look as though Bjelica will be considered by the Rangers board now.

It’s not massively surprising, given how far Clement and Muscat appear to be in talks with the Ibrox outfit and how high-quality they both are.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. It looks like we’re on the right track in terms of an appointment at Rangers.