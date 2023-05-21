Sky Sports pundit raves about 'top drawer' player who Liverpool want to sign











Liverpool are one of the clubs to be linked with a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who scored two for the Seagulls today.

The teenager has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the season at Brighton. Trusted by Roberto De Zerbi, Ferguson is the latest in a long line of bargain buys for the Seagulls.

Ferguson is thought to already be valued at around the £100m mark by Brighton. And watching on for Sky Sports today, Lee Hendrie could see why.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Evan Ferguson shows Liverpool what they can have

Of course, Liverpool would love to bag themselves a new number nine this summer. Ferguson ticks box after box for the Reds.

A move is unlikely, however. Brighton are content with their man and Ferguson is happy there.

And watching on as Ferguson netted his second today, Sky Sports’ Hendrie admitted to being seriously impressed by the forward.

“The finish, top drawer from Ferguson. I said this before, this boy, he’s some, some player,” Hendrie said.

Still only 18, Ferguson is very much on course to have a hugely successful Premier League career.

Just how long Brightonc an keep him, however, remains to be seen.

Liverpool should keep in the loop

When you look at young up and coming number nines in the game, there aren’t many better than Evan Ferguson right now.

The young Brighton man is looking exceptional and looks like he’s been playing at PL level for some time already.

For Liverpool, this is a player they need to keep tabs on. In the future, it might be that they can snap him up and he’d be every bit the success, judging on his early form.

Ferguson is a star in the making. Liverpool, then, will do well to ensure they keep their name in his mind over the coming seasons.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images