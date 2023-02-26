Clinton Morrison praises VAR for disallowing Trossard's Arsenal goal at Leicester











Clinton Morrison has gone against the grain and told Sky Sports he believes Arsenal were right to see Leandro Trossard’s goal ruled out.

Trossard fired in a fine finish from the edge of the box. However, Ben White was adjudged to have been holding onto Leicester goalkeeper Darren Ward and the goal was ruled out.

Most pundits on Soccer Saturday and beyond, including Gary Lineker and Jamie O’Hara, have suggested the decision was a shocker.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

But Morrison, speaking on Sky today, claims that VAR got this one right.

“Credit VAR. They take a lot of stick but I’m going to say well done VAR. I thought it was a goal in real time but then slowing it down and slowing it down, Ben White is grabbing Ward arm.”

“You can see it. It’s only the slightest thing but you can see he’s got his arm locked in there. So, credit VAR, I think they get than one right, even though Mikel Arteta’s reaction suggest he doesn’t agree,” Morrison said.

Arsenal have had a number of run ins with VAR and officials this season. Mikel Arteta has been more than vocal in his criticism of certain decisions. This one, then, will be another that doesn’t sit well.

TBR’s View: Decision is correct by the law

VAR was brought in for these types of situation and Ben White knew what he was doing here. Yes, there’s not loads in it but there’s enough to stop Ward coming for the ball.

Arsenal seem to be complaining a lot lately but they’ve also had decisions go for them as well. It’s just they don’t seem to make as much fuss about those.

In the end, it mattered little anyway as Arsenal won 1-0.