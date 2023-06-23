Sky Sports pundit makes claim on Declan Rice amid Arsenal and Manchester City links

Arsenal and Manchester City have both been linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer, and David James has had his say on the situation.

Everyone knew the Englishman was going to be a wanted man in this window. Arsenal have been the favourites for months now, but following Ilkay Gundogan’s departure to Barcelona, Manchester City want to sign him too.

Premier League icon James was asked about Rice’s two options at the moment, and he thinks it’s a very easy decision for the West Ham skipper.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Both Declan Rice and West Ham United are in a fantastic position right now as Arsenal and Manchester City battle it out for his signature.

The Irons can start a bidding war to get as much money as possible, while Rice too could demand a fortune to sign for either of the top two clubs in the country.

Money obviously won’t be the deciding factor for Rice, who will definitely have a lot to consider before making what could be the biggest transfer of this window.

James was asked about Rice’s dilemma, and he thinks Arsenal shouldn’t even stand a chance.

He told Sky Sports: “Declan Rice is top-drawer and Manchester City is the best team in Europe, probably going to be the best team in the world in a few months after they win the Club World Cup. If Declan Rice is a part of that, it’s because he deserves to be.”

When asked about the Gunners’ interest, James quickly responded: “Why would he want to play for Arsenal? One team (Man City) is the European, FA Cup and Premier League champions, the other is neither, or none!”

TBR View:

Manchester City should be considered the favourites in any transfer battle because of their resources, the team they have built, and of course, Pep Guardiola.

However, Arsenal have a lot to offer as well.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Rice will surely be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal, while Rodri will likely be ahead of him at City. London is also a big factor, while there are rumours that Guardiola could leave in 2025 – Arteta is likely to stay on for much longer.

It will be a big decision for Rice going forward, but whichever side he picks, he will be a huge coup for them.