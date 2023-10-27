Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict on Ryan Gravenberch as Liverpool hammer Toulouse

Liverpool hammered Toulouse as they roared past Toulouse at Anfield to complete another comfortable victory this season.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Endo Wataru, Ryan Gravenberch and then Mo Salah ensured another comfortable night at Anfield for the Reds.

There was a number a of excellent performances on display from Liverpool. But in the midfield, Ryan Gravenberch was at the heart of everything good.

And speaking on Sky Sports, former England man Jay Bothroyd was seriously impressed with the Dutchman.

Sky Sports pundit praises Ryan Gravenberch as Liverpool beat Toulouse

Watching the game for Sky, Bothroyd was left impressed with a number of elements of Liverpool’s performance.

But speaking on Gravenberch, he felt the 21-year-old was the main man for the Reds.

“Gravenberch has been fantastic tonight. He’s been the heart and soul of this Liverpool performance,” Bothroyd said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Gravenberch has done brilliantly since signing and was embraced by Jurgen Klopp as he left the field.

TNT’s Rachel Brown-Finnis was also impressed with the Dutchman, lauding his performance as ‘sensational’ on the night.

Liverpool have got themselves a gem

Liverpool might have paid over £30m to sign Gravenberch from Bayern but it’s already looking like a masterstroke signing.

The Dutchman has been looking better and better and his performance last night against Toulouse was excellent.

Gravenberch is now part of a new-look Liverpool midfield which has the potential to go and dominate football and at the moment, you’d have to say the Reds look in good nick to win a trophy.

If the Dutchman can stay fit and keep building those relationships then the sky is the limit as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring back success to Anfield.