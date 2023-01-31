Sky Sports man has bad news for Everton fans late in the deadline day











Everton have had a nightmare deadline day in the end and look set to sign absolutely nobody as things stand for Sean Dyche.

The Toffees board sold Anthony Gordon and were hoping to use the money to land new players. But so far, they’ve been rebuffed in efforts to sign a number of new faces. Players like Iliman Ndiaye and Conor Gallagher been bid for, but they are now staying put.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

And giving an update on the situation at Everton live on Sky Sports, Vinny O’Connor has suggested that there might not be anything happening, and if it is, it’s going to be loans.

“So far today it’s been a list of what is not happening. Beto at Udinese, Everton made an enquiry for him but Udinese don’t want to sell therefore they have priced him too high for Everton to afford,” O’Connor said.



“Suleemena isn’t happening, he’s on his way to Southampton, Gyokores – we’re told that’s a deal that isn’t going to happen. At the minute we are looking at loan deals.”

TBR’s View: Everton having a nightmare

It was almost imperative that Everton signed a few for Sean Dyche. But now, it looks like they’re getting nobody and even if they, they’ll likely be ones from down the list.

Dyche will have penned his deal expecting signings to be made. However, Everton have left it late and at the moment, aren’t exactly that attractive a club.

Once again, it seems, Toffees fans are going to be a frustrated bunch.