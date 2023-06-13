Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer and Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that West Ham are now willing to accept the Gunners’ bid.

Mikel Arteta’s priority this summer is reinforcements in central midfield. That has been the area of focus for months now, and Rice has always been the top target.

The Guardian reported yesterday that Arsenal are closing in on a move to sign Rice. Plettenberg has now claimed that their bid is set to be accepted.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

West Ham are willing to accept Arsenal’s offer for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and it is no surprise that Arsenal are interested in signing him this summer.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Englishman will enter the final year of his Hammers contract in July. There is an option to extend that by another year, but it looks certain that he will be sold in the coming weeks.

A number of clubs are interested in signing Rice this summer, including German champions Bayern Munich.

Plettenberg has claimed that the Bundesliga giants have a meeting today to discuss the midfielder. He also shed some light on Arsenal’s bid and that West Ham are now willing to say ‘yes’.

He tweeted: “News #Rice: Bayern want to discuss him internally again today. After the meeting with Hernández. But still no offer yet! Bosses are still sceptical.

“Instead, Arsenal is preparing a final bid of more than €100m plus bonus payments. West Ham is willing to say YES. Bayern is aware of Arsenal‘s new offer. Transfer (to Bayern) very unlikely as reported but no final decision yet.”

TBR View:

It’s not over until it’s over, but Arsenal look very likely to sign Rice this summer.

The Gunners already have an excellent squad with young players. They went toe-to-toe with Manchester City for most parts of last season, and a signing like Rice will only help them reduce that gap.

The West Ham skipper is currently on international duty with England for their Euro qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in the coming days.

Arsenal will be hoping to wrap this up right after those fixtures.