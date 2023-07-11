Sky Sports journalist shares what he’s just heard about Declan Rice to Arsenal

Dharmesh Sheth claims that West Ham United are ready to sign off on a deal for Declan Rice to officially join Arsenal this afternoon.

The journalist has been speaking on Sky Sports News and provided an update on Rice’s proposed switch to North London.

Arsenal seem to be one step away from landing their top summer transfer target after agreeing a £105 million deal with West Ham for Rice.

The Gunners have already moved to snap up Kai Havertz from Chelsea, but many fans eagerly await an official Rice announcement.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claimed just last week that Rice was set to undergo his medical at London Colney on Friday.

Now, it seems an official announcement could be imminent as Sheth claims West Ham are ready to sign the contract.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Sheth on what he’s heard about Rice to Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports News today, Sheth claims that Arsenal are hoping to have Rice officially on board before they set off for their pre-season tour of the USA.

“As for Declan Rice, he’s now finalising that £105 million move from West Ham United to Arsenal and it’s hoped everything with Rice will be sorted within time for him to fly to the USA ahead of their pre-season tour and they fly out on Sunday,” the journalist said.

“We’re told this afternoon that West Ham are ready to sign the contract that will allow Declan Rice to become an Arsenal player officially. They’re just waiting for the Arsenal lawyers, we’re told, just to read through the fine print of that contract before it all gets signed off.

“But I’ve said it before with transfers like this, this deal is like when and not if and it looks like it’s going to be this week.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal look set to announce deals for Jurrien Timber and Rice over the coming days, which will signal an encouraging start to the summer window for Arteta.

The Gunners missed out on the Premier League title last time out due to a lack of depth, but they have already addressed some key areas of the pitch.

As for Rice, the signing will be a huge statement of intent from Arsenal. Barring a complete disaster, the Gunners will break the British transfer record to land the Hammers skipper.

The 24-year-old was also chased by the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but he’s keen on a switch to North London.

Of course, negotiations with West Ham proved tough, but the two clubs reached an agreement on payment structure last week.