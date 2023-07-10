Sky Sports journalist shares what Eddie Howe told Newcastle’s players about Harvey Barnes last season

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has shared what Eddie Howe told his Newcastle United players about Harvey Barnes last season.

Newcastle seem to be edging towards their second signing of the summer after snapping up Sandro Tonali last week.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Newcastle are planning to advance their move for Barnes this week, with the player keen on a switch to St James’ Park.

Barnes enjoyed an impressive year for Leicester City on an individual level as he netted 13 times in the Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old looks set to leave the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League.

And it seems that Howe is a long-term admirer, with Downie claiming the Newcastle boss warned his players about the winger last season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

What Howe told Newcastle’s players about Barnes

Speaking to Sky Sports, Downie shared what Howe told his Newcastle players about Barnes last season.

“I can tell you that Harvey Barnes is another player that Howe is very keen on,” he said. “Some reports emanated on Friday saying that a deal was close between Newcastle and Leicester City to see Barnes move here to Tyneside. My understanding of the situation is that it’s not quite as advanced as that.

“Newcastle do like the player and they would like to bring him here to give him that challenge of Champions League football next season.

“But no bid has been made to Leicester City and no formal talks have taken place between either club at this stage.

“He is a player that Eddie Howe really likes. Even as far as last season when Newcastle played Leicester, it’s my understanding that he made a point of telling his players that he is the danger in that Leicester City side.

“So, this is a deal that we could see move in the coming days and weeks.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It’s clear that Howe is a huge admirer of Barnes and it seems the Englishman is keen on a move to Tyneside.

Barnes has shown plenty of promise during his time at Leicester and his end product improved dramatically last season.

Newcastle will need added depth as they prepare for a packed fixture schedule next season and Barnes would provide Howe with another brilliant option out wide.