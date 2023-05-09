Sky Sports journalist shares update on Declan Rice amid Arsenal interest











Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge claims that West Ham United star Declan Rice is expected to triple his wages if he leaves this summer, with Arsenal leading the race to sign him.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Rice ahead of the summer window, with Mikel Arteta seemingly set to bolster his midfield options.

The Gunners did bring in Jorginho from Chelsea in January and the Italian has impressed in recent weeks. But The Mirror reports that Arsenal are confident of securing a deal for Rice this summer.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Rice will have just a year left on his current deal at the end of the season and Michael Bridge claims that he could triple his salary if he joins a Champions League side.

Rice expects to triple his wages

Speaking on Sky Sports, Bridge shared that Rice is expecting to triple his current £70,000-a-week salary if he joins a top side this summer.

“He would be expected to earn three times that if he moves on to a potential Champions League club.”

“He’s had enquiries, the likely destination at the moment is Arsenal. We know Chelsea liked him in the past, Manchester United and Liverpool have also shown interest.

“West Ham value Rice so highly because they believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Rice’s future looks set to dominate the headlines this summer as he bids to secure a big move.

Arsenal seem to be the front-runners at the moment, but much will depend on West Ham’s valuation of the England star.

He would undoubtedly improve Arteta’s options in the middle of the park and even challenge the likes of Thomas Partey for a place in the side.

Rice has been lauded as a ‘world-class’ midfielder and he currently leads the way in terms of tackles and interceptions across the Premier League.

