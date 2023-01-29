Sky Sports journalist shares update on Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice











Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal want to beat Chelsea to the signing of West Ham United star Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta will be content with the business the club have done in the transfer window so far, with Arsenal moving to bring in both Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners will be hoping to land a new midfielder before Tuesday’s deadline and they are seemingly trying to bring in Moises Caicedo from Brighton. But Arsenal have also got one eye on the summer and have been heavily linked with a move for Rice.

The Telegraph reports that their pursuit of Caicedo will not stop them from going for the Englishman at the end of the season.

Now, Bridge claims that Arteta’s men are really keen on beating Chelsea to landing Rice after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to their London rivals earlier this month.

Arsenal want to beat Chelsea to Rice

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Sky Sports journalist provided an update on Arsenal’s interest in Rice.

“My information is that Arsenal will be very keen on him, and I’m sure they’ll be hell-bent on not wanting to lose out to Chelsea again like with Mudryk. I think the feelers might already be out in terms of their interest if I’m honest,” Bridge said.

Of course, Arsenal were confident they would land Mudryk earlier in the window but the Ukrainian winger ended up at Stamford Bridge.

But it seems that the north Londoners want to exact their revenge in a few months’ time by bringing in a long-standing Chelsea target in Rice.

Rice looks likely to leave the London Stadium at the end of the season and The Telegraph reports that it will take at least £70 million for the Hammers to consider selling him.

The Gunners are certainly short in terms of their options in the middle of the park and Thomas Partey picked up an injury during their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Friday.

While Arteta is seemingly pushing ahead to bring in another midfielder in Caicedo this month, Rice would be a ‘magnificent’ addition to the Arsenal squad.

Rice has already admitted that he is a huge fan of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and the pair have clearly forged a strong relationship while playing for England.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the past few seasons due to his links with the club. But Arsenal look to have stolen a march on their London rivals and will be hoping they remain in pole position by the time the summer comes around.

