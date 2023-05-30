Sky Sports journalist shares update involving Arsenal star Folarin Balogun











There are a lot of transfer reports around Arsenal star Folarin Balogun and a journalist from Sky Sports Germany has ruled out him moving to RB Leipzig.

Arsenal shocked many as they challenged for the title this season. Meanwhile, Balogun was away on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims and was also surprising many as he scored a lot of goals.

The forward, who recently pledged his allegiance to the United States of America, managed to score 21 goals in 38 appearances for Reims this season.

Despite this, he has been linked with a move away, with RB Leipzig seen as one of the potential suitors for the young striker.

Arsenal star Balogun unlikely to go to RB Leipzig

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Philipp Hinze, Balogun heading to RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer is now seen as ‘unlikely’.

Balogun has massively impressed this season and certainly has the potential to really become a superstar.

He is a prolific striker, and this is something many clubs lack in this day and age. Due to this, it would seem silly for Arsenal to allow him to depart this summer.

It’s good news for fans of the Gunners to hear that one reported club interested will likely not make a move for the forward.

Arsenal brought in a great striker last summer in Gabriel Jesus. However, he only managed nine goals for the club this season.

To be able to keep Balogun at the club would be a huge bonus. The ‘frightening‘ star will no doubt want to prove himself to Arteta over the summer.

