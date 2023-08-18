Sky Sports journalist says Chelsea now want to sign £50m Arsenal player

Chelsea have made a number of splashes in the transfer market this summer already but they might not be done just yet.

Of course, the Blues have battled a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, for a number of players. And it seems Chelsea might be ready to clash with the Gunners again.

That’s because Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has just revealed live on air that a source has now told him that Chelsea are interested in signing Arsenal forward, Folarin Balogun.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sheth claimed while talking about Balogun live on air that he’d received an update from a source and that Chelsea do indeed hold an interest in the young striker.

“Just one development while we are on air, and this is from one source only before we go and it says Chelsea have an interest in Folarin Balogun. No bid made, but interest is real,” Sheth said.

Balogun is being courted by a number of clubs including Monaco and Inter Milan. So far, Arsenal have stuck to their guns on demanding at least £40m for the forward.

Chelsea’s interest could well change the game, though, given their recent lavish spending on the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Balogun to Chelsea would turn heads

There is no doubt Chelsea are making waves this summer and upsetting a few along the way.

If they now went out and signed Folarin Balogun from a London rival and top four contender like Arsenal, then there would be a huge frenzy in the market.

Chelsea have shown they’ll spend on young players and Balogun is deemed as one of the top young players in the European market right now.

If they do get him, then Arsenal will fear that Balogun will turn out to be a superstar and he’ll be doing it right across London.