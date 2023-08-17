Fulham now want ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player as they prepare for £40m sale

Fulham are considering a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as they edge closer to selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Marco Silva’s men have their eye on the Gunners starlet in the final couple of weeks in the window.

Folarin Balogun is facing a race against time to get out of Arsenal. The 22-year-old has played no part in their season so far. And it appears that Mikel Arteta is content with the idea of letting him go.

Fulham eye Balogun as potential replacement for Mitrovic

However, Arsenal are not going to make it easy for the USMNT international to leave. The Daily Mail reports that Balogun is valued at £50 million.

And he could get the chance to move across the capital, with Fulham considering an approach. As reported by the Guardian, the Cottagers look set to sell Aleksandar Mitrovic for more than £40 million.

Mitrovic’s departure would leave big shoes to fill. But obviously, Fulham are up against the clock at this stage of the window.

Balogun would be an interesting choice for the club. He is still unproven in the Premier League. But Arteta described his form on loan with Reims last season as ‘phenomenal‘.

If he could carry that form over, he could be an absolutely amazing signing. But that feels like a big if when you also consider that he previously struggled on loan at Middlesbrough.

Understandably, Balogun will argue that he is yet to really get the chance to show what he can do in England. And that may tempt Fulham to roll the dice on a potential deal.

It is certainly going to be interesting to see what happens should Mitrovic now seal his move to Saudi Arabia.