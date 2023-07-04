Sky Sports journalist says Arsenal could sell their ‘breathtaking’ winger now

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Arsenal youngster Marquinhos could end up leaving the club on a permanent deal this summer.

The young Brazilian joined the Gunners from Sao Paulo last year. He was viewed as one for the future, but he announced himself in style by scoring and picking up an assist on his debut in the Europa League.

Marquinhos spent the second half of last season on loan at Norwich City, and Sheth has now claimed on Sky Sports that the Gunners are pondering over his future.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal could sell Marquinhos this summer

Arsenal‘s transfer philosophy over most of the last few years has been to sign talented young players with the potential to become superstars one day.

They’ve had immense success on that front, with Gabriel Martinelli being a fantastic example. He joined the club as an unknown quantity but quickly become one of the most exciting young players in the world.

The hope for Arsenal would’ve been to see Marquinhos – branded as ‘breathtaking‘ by Jeorge Bird for his assist last year – go on to have a similar rise, but the youngster hasn’t quite had the same amount of opportunities with the first team as Martinelli did under Unai Emery in his debut season.

Now, despite a decent spell on loan at Norwich, Sheth has claimed that a permanent departure cannot be ruled out.

He said: “An interesting one, they are discussing the next step, the next best step, for the winger Marquinhos.

“He was on loan at Norwich City last season. Another loan move away or even a permanent deal away from the Emirates has not been ruled out.”

TBR View:

This is a difficult decision to make for Arsenal.

Marquinhos is definitely not ready to compete with Bukayo Saka on the right wing yet. Fellow youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry has been showing so much promise with the youth sides that he may well be ahead of the Brazilian for that spot.

That makes it very difficult for Marquinhos to get himself into the side this summer. Another loan move may just be the best option, as it would give him the opportunity to show what he’s all about.

If he has a good loan spell, his stock will increase too, which means Arsenal can sell him for a good price next summer if they still think he can’t cut it.