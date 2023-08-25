Sky Sports journalist issues Mo Salah update live on air, amid Saudi Arabia links

Mo Salah is being linked with a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia as the English transfer window draws to a close.

Salah is said to be a number one target for Saudi Arabia, given his status in the Middle East. The Liverpool star is one of the best players in world football and widely regarded as Liverpool’s best player.

Jurgen Klopp has said this morning that there is nothing to speak about, but speculation over Salah continues to be rife.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And speaking live on Sky Sports this morning, Kaveh Solhekol has said that in the end, he has a feeling Mo Salah will end up in Saudi Arabia one way or another.

“I think as far as the Saudi’s are concerned, they are almost obsessed with signing Mo Salah. And the reason for that is he’s the most famous player in the Arab world. He’s an absolute hero and Saudi Pro League wants to be one of the leading leagues in the world a quickly as possible and they want Mo Salah playing in the Pro League,” Solhekol said.

“I’m not sure it’s going to happen this window. But he’s only got two years left on his contract and the Saudis are willing to throw as much money as it takes. I’ve just got a feeling that sometime in the future he will be playing for Al-Ittihad.”

Salah is Liverpool’s top earner and the Reds fended off speculation a while ago to tie him down. But this new money from Saudi is a problem, and the Reds have already lost players this summer in similar fashion.

Salah will leave Liverpool

The wheels are already in motion here and given everything we’ve seen with the Saudi League so far, this is only going to end one way.

If they get Salah, then it could very much change the landscape, even more than a Ronaldo or Neymar type signing.

Salah would be leaving Liverpool while he’s very much still in his prime and that is a problem for Premier League clubs.

The more big players go to Saudi, the more attractive it becomes. Certainly, the next few windows could end up being a nightmare for English clubs.