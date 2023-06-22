Report: Man United’s stance on Harry Kane after difficult talks with Tottenham’s Daniel Levy

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy remains adamant that Harry Kane will not leave the club this summer, and that could force Manchester United to walk away from the deal.

The England captain is one of the best strikers in the world. He is an incredible player, and his performances last season in a shocking Spurs side showed everyone how good he is.

Now, with just over a year left on his contract, Kane is a wanted man. Manchester United are keen, and The Sun share the latest on the situation.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United could walk away from Harry Kane deal after difficult talks with Tottenham

Manchester United’s priority this summer is a new striker, while Tottenham‘s biggest aim is to keep Harry Kane at the club at least for another season.

The risk that comes with the latter is that the Englishman will become a free agent next summer, and Daniel Levy will lose him for nothing if he can’t get him to sign a new deal.

The Spurs chairman is still reluctant to let Kane leave in this window, slapping a £100 million demand to complicate things. Erik ten Hag’s side, on the other hand, value him at £80 million.

Manchester United are not too happy after discussions with Levy over a potential transfer, so much so that the club’s hierarchy are ready to walk away from the deal after difficult discussions.

In what could be their final attempt, the report claims the Red Devils want Kane to put in a transfer request or write a ‘strongly-worded’ statement about his desire to leave Spurs and move to Old Trafford.

Levy will definitely not like that.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

TBR View:

Manchester United being prepared to walk away from a deal is exactly what Daniel Levy would want right now.

The Spurs chairman is desperate to keep hold of his star man, and we all saw what he did with Manchester City when Pep Guardiola’s side pushed to sign the ‘underrated‘ Kane two seasons ago.

Manchester United are well aware that Levy is a hard man to convince, and that’s probably why they are ready to walk away and pursue other targets.

However, if Kane listens to them and puts in a transfer request, maybe, just maybe, Spurs will be forced to let him go.