Sky reporter now shares that 26-year-old Arsenal player has returned to training

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has now returned to training ahead of their match against Fulham on Saturday.

A clip shared by Football Daily from Sky Sports News showed the Brazilian international warming up alongside his teammates.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has had some difficult decisions to make in Gabriel Jesus’s absence so far this season.

In the Community Shield Final, he went with new signing Kai Havertz as his central striker.

The German did well but did miss two big chances in the first half.

He was dropped back into midfield against Nottingham Forest with Eddie Nketiah given the nod.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah found the back of the net against old teammate Matt Turner that day and then won a penalty on Monday against Crystal Palace.

However, Arsenal will be delighted that Jesus has now returned to training following a small operation on his knee.

After missing a large chunk of last season after the World Cup, he’ll be keen to kick this campaign off as quickly as possible.

Arsenal star Jesus has returned to training

Providing an update on the 26-year-old, the Sky Sports reporter said: “A big boost for Arsenal at the moment and we will wait to see just how much of a part he takes in this training session but Gabriel Jesus is going through his warm-ups with the team at the moment.

“The Brazilian forward hasn’t featured so far this season, it’s been left for Eddie Nketiah to lead the line, he did that against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

“But what a fillip it would be for Mikel Arteta if Jesus was ready to play either some part against Fulham at the weekend or be ready for a huge match against Manchester United the following week before Arsenal head into the international break.”

The other centre-forward option Arteta could have considered was Folarin Balogun.

However, he’s played no part this season with speculation over his future intensifying.

As Jesus has now returned to Arsenal training, any suggestion that Balogun might be needed will start to dwindle.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian and Nketiah should be more than enough cover for the centre-forward role, with Havertz and Leandro Trossard also capable of playing as a number nine.

Fulham will hope they don’t suffer a repeat of last season when Jesus returned against them at Craven Cottage.

They were already 3-0 down by the time Arteta brought him on to a standing ovation from the travelling fans.