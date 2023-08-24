PL club have now held initial talks with Arsenal about signing Gunners’ ‘phenomenal’ 22-year-old

Chelsea have now spoken to Arsenal about a potential deal for Folarin Balogun this summer, but they are not prepared to pay £50 million for the striker.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that the Blues remain interested in a possible deal for the forward in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Selling Folarin Balogun would arguably be a big boost for Arsenal ahead of the deadline. The Gunners have spent a lot of money in this window. And bringing in £50 million for someone yet to prove themselves in the Premier League would be a really shrewd piece of business.

Chelsea won’t meet Arsenal’s asking price for Balogun

And it seems that Chelsea are very keen on the USMNT starlet. 90min reports that Mauricio Pochettino’s side have held talks with Balogun, as well as Arsenal, about a potential move.

However, the Gunners are demanding £50 million for Balogun. And so far, Chelsea have not been prepared to spend that much on the youngster.

It would be interesting to know what sort of figure Arsenal would be willing to accept. If they dig their heels in when it comes to Balogun, you would think that that would mean that Mikel Arteta would be happy to hold onto him if the chance presented itself. And that would, in turn, hint that he could play a role for the Gunners this season.

But they may be prepared to compromise. Balogun looks to be well down the pecking order as things stand. And Arsenal may not have many better opportunities to receive a huge fee for a young player this summer.

Balogun is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent. But Arsenal need to be ruthless now they have elevated themselves into title contenders. And thus, the transfer fee may be more useful to them if Balogun is not going to play a great deal this season.