Richard Keys slams £30m Arsenal star after display vs Chelsea

Richard Keys has slammed David Raya after his performance for Arsenal against Chelsea on Saturday, insisting that he will cost the Gunners the title this season.

Keys posted on X after watching the Spaniard get lobbed by Mykhaylo Mudryk for the Blues’ second goal at Stamford Bridge.

It is fair to say that David Raya has not had the start to life at Arsenal that Mikel Arteta would have hoped for. It was a surprise to many when the Gunners pursued a deal, ultimately agreeing a loan move with an option to buy which could cost Arsenal £30 million.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

And Raya ended up taking the number one spot from Aaron Ramsdale after the first international break. Unfortunately, he has not been able to fully justify that decision since.

David Raya error costs Arsenal

Raya has made some exceptional saves. But he has not looked at all convincing at times. And if Arteta was ever considering bringing Ramsdale back in, perhaps Saturday’s performance may make his mind up.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Raya was in no-man’s land for Chelsea’s second goal as Mudryk’s possible cross went all the way in at the far post.

And that prompted Richard Keys to criticise the 28-year-old on social media, claiming that Arsenal cannot win the title with him…

What must Aaron Ramsdale be thinking?

Raya was nearly punished for another mistake shortly after. He gave the ball straight to Cole Palmer on the edge of his own box. And he had to desperately scramble across to prevent the forward from scoring again.

Raya may perhaps be better with his feet than Ramsdale. But you do have to question whether the gap between the two on that front was large enough to make this whole situation seem worthwhile.

Arteta clearly felt that Raya provided something that Ramsdale was lacking. But on current evidence, the Gunners boss has taken an unnecessary risk which has really backfired.