Sky pundit seriously impressed with ‘unbelievable’ Newcastle player vs West Ham

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier delivered a moment of quality during their 2-2 draw with West Ham United today.

Covering the game for Sky Sports, Darren Ambrose was very impressed with the 33-year-old this afternoon.

West Ham United manager David Moyes will be left wondering if his side could have done more against Newcastle.

They took an early lead through Tomas Soucek after a fantastically worked goal in the opening minutes.

Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri combined well to deliver a cross to the huge Czech who made no mistake to score the tap-in.

The first big talking point came minutes later when Bruno Guimaraes was booked for a foul on Emerson.

A few minutes later he could have been given his marching orders for fouling James Ward-Prowse.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, the referee was lenient on this occasion and Newcastle made West Ham pay by having 11 men on the pitch with Kieran Trippier’s exceptional cross finding Alexander Isak.

The 24-year-old was the star of the show but his brace wasn’t enough to earn Eddie Howe’s side a much-needed win.

Almiron stars as Newcastle draw with West Ham

The Swedish international equalised after Kieran Trippier’s free-kick was met by a West Ham player and found Isak in the box.

He just stayed onside before giving Newcastle the lead minutes later after more fantastic work from the England defender.

Relaying the goal on Sky Sports, Ambrose said: “This is another fantastic goal. They’ve turned this game around.

“We said West Ham couldn’t keep defending so deep.

“But this is an unbelievable volley from [Kieran] Trippier across the box and [Alexander] Isak taps it in. Absolutely brilliant!

“You’ve got to say the way it has gone today, they deserve that.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Ambrose initially said the cross was from Guimaraes but it was definitely the 33-year-old who delivered the final ball to Isak.

Trippier has been fantastic for Newcastle as he always is and West Ham were the latest side that couldn’t deal with his deadly deliveries.

The experienced full-back received a Player of the Month nomination for his performances in September, which very much pleased club legend Alan Shearer.

He played a vital part in Newcastle’s historic win over PSG which he will look back on very fondly.

He now goes away with the Three Lions on international duty before Newcastle face Crystal Palace in two weeks.